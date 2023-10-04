Crews investigating 'suspicious' fire at abandoned NW Atlanta home

article

Officials are investigating a destructive house fire in northwest Atlanta overnight.

The fire happened at a home on the 1600 block of Church Street before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews rushed to the scene but were not able to save the one-story building.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Atlanta fire officials told FOX 5 that the fire was "suspicious" and that the house had been previously burned and left uninhabitable.

They believe the fire may have been deliberately started by a squatter.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.