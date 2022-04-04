Chuck E. Cheese opens early for children with autism

April marks autism awareness month, and Chuck E. Cheese provided a unique opportunity to help children with special sensory needs have fun in a comfortable environment.

The family entertainment and pizza restaurant chain opened its doors two hours early for metro Atlanta children with autism.

Nikeria Norton has a son who has been diagnosed with autism and said she is grateful her has a safe place.

"I think it's really good what their doing because kids with different abilities get to run around and be themselves without being judged," Norton said.

The company also announced the launch of a month-long campaign benefiting Autism Speaks.

The organization provides direct support to research and advocacy efforts.

According to Autism Speaks' official website, their mission is "dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families."

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE