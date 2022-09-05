Expand / Collapse search
Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gilmer County
Christopher Mays (Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays.

According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the 700 block of Ridgeway Church Road.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 205 pounds. He has brown-red hair with a red beard.

Mays is last known to have been wearing a brown shirt, red and black gym shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information or have had contact with Mays, call the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office at 706-635-8911.