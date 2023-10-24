'Critical missing' man in Peachtree Corners has been found

article

Christopher Little has been found, according to police. He is safe but no other information was given.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a 53-year-old Tennessee man last seen in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday morning. He is considered a critical missing person.

Christopher Little was seen at the Hyatt Hotel located at 5600 Peachtree Parkway near Scientific Drive NW in Peachtree Corners, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Little is described by police as having brown hair, blue eyes with glasses, and a gray and black beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue, green, and white hat, a black shirt, tan shorts and sandals.

Gwinnett County Police say Christopher Little was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu displaying Tennessee tag BQB5938 when he disappeared on Oct. 24, 2023. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

He was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu displaying Tennessee tag BQB5938, investigators say.

Police say Little has health issues which could affect his memory.

Anyone who sees Little or his car should call 911 immediately. Anyone who may have previously seen him should call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).