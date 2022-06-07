Habersham County man collected thousands of child porn images, deputies say

Thousands of images depicting child pornography were discovered on multiple online email accounts. Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies said those accounts were created by a Clarkesville man.

Christopher Lee Webb, 40, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child – possession of child pornography.

Webb admitted to investigators he created the email accounts through Yahoo to trade those images online, deputies said. Investigators said more than 8,000 images were found.

On Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant on Webb’s home. Investigators seized numerous digital storage devices and a laptop. Those items will be searched by forensic investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Investigators said Webb told them he had destroyed the laptop he was using to collect the pornographic images. He told deputies he thought his online activity had been detected.

Deputies said they were initially informed about the case through a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This is third child porn arrest in Habersham County in the last two months. Michael Blake Thomas, 40, of Alto, used Snapchat to pose as someone he wasn't to talk to underage girls, deputies said. Investigators said he downloaded child porn to send to those girls.

On May 3, officials arrested 21-year-old Zach Bulman and charged him with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

All three cases remain under investigation and more charges are possible.