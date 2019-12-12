Christmas deadline for using UPS Ground is Friday

Christmas is right around the corner and according to UPS, Friday is the last day consumers can get their package in the mail to guarantee it'll arrive on time using ground shipping.

Of course, if consumers are not using Ground, there still is a little time.

UPS said next week will be the prime shipping with Three-Day Select as well as Next Day and Second Day Air.

Officials also recommend letting UPS employees pack items. That way, if the item is lost or damaged, the company's Pack and Ship Promise Policy has it covered.

MORE CRITICAL CHRISTMAS SHIPPING DATES