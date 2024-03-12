Expand / Collapse search

Chris Tucker becomes honorary Clayton County deputy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
One-on-one with Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker is touring the country bringing his stand-up to the stage, and he's coming home for a special performance at the Fox Theatre. The actor and legendary comedian sat down with Sharon Lawson to talk about his career, comedy, and much more.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Chris Tucker, known for his legendary, comedic roles like LAPD's Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour series, has just realized his law enforcement dreams. On Tuesday, he was sworn into the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, making him "the funniest deputy in the county's history."

Tucker, born in Atlanta and raised in Decatur, was in town on a press tour for his upcoming comedy show at the Fox Theater.

He dropped in on Sheriff Levon Allen who led the honorary swearing-in ceremony.

Actor, stand-up comedian Chris Tucker is sworn-in as an honorary sheriff's deputy by Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen on March 12, 2024.

Tucker's Atlanta stop on The Legend Tour 2024 is Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7. Tickets are available here.