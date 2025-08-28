Chipotle giving Univeristy of Georgia student athletes free meals

article

The Brief Chipotle is teaming up with student athletes at the University of Georgia to give them free meals during their seasons. For the 2025-26 school year, every UGA student athlete will receive a customized Chipotle card that gives them a free entrée every week for 15 weeks. According to the chain, the Bulldogs are among the top 30 four-year universities that chow down on Chipotle.



Being a student athlete is hard work, and you have to fuel up to do your best on the court or on the field.

That's why Chipotle is teaming up with all the University of Georgia's scholarship and walk-on student athletes to offer them free meals during their athletic seasons.

What we know:

For the 2025-26 school year, every UGA student athlete will receive a customized Chipotle card that gives them a free entrée every week for 15 weeks.

The program started this year at The Ohio State University and is now expanding to the Bulldogs and the University of Florida.

The company says that it will allow almost 2,000 student athletes to get NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness compensation in the form of meals.

By the numbers:

According to Chipotle, the Bulldogs are among the top 30 four-year universities that chow down on the chain's burritos, tacos, and chips.

Nearly 80% of student athletes reportedly consider Chipotle to be an important part of their training regimen, surveys found.

What they're saying:

"Our restaurants near each of these universities are frequently filled with student athletes looking for a quick and nutritious meal that can help them thrive in the classroom and on the field," said Chipolte president and Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt. "By expanding our college card program to three universities this academic year, we're democratizing NIL for nearly 2,000 student athletes and increasing their access to real food when they need it the most."

"Chipotle's emphasis on real ingredients resonates deeply with our entire athletic program," said Alan Thomas, the senior associate athletic director of the University of Georgia. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the best resources — including nutrition — for our athletes."