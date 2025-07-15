Expand / Collapse search

Chipotle bringing back popular lip stain for National Avocado Day

By
Published  July 15, 2025 7:20am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Wonderskin

The Brief

    • Chipotle is re-releasing its viral "LIPOTLE" lip stain — an avocado-inspired cosmetic that goes on green and peels into a smudge-proof rose hue.
    • The lip kit, made with beauty brand Wonderskin, originally launched in 2024 and became an unexpected cult favorite.
    • After more than 10,000 fan requests, it’s back on sale for $29 exclusively at Wonderskin’s website — just in time for National Avocado Day.

ATLANTA - In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is once again combining guac and glam by bringing back its viral, avocado-inspired lip stain — because nothing says "I love burritos" like green lips that peel into perfect rose.

What we know:

Originally launched in 2024 with beauty brand Wonderskin, the "LIPOTLE" lip kit became an instant hit — likely because it made wearers look like they’d just kissed an avocado... then transformed into a smudge-proof goddess.

After more than 10,000 emails, DMs, and possibly a few carrier pigeons begging for a restock, Chipotle caved to the people’s demands. 

The magical green-to-rose lip stain is once again available for $29 — but only on Wonderskin’s website. Warning: it may cause uncontrollable cravings for chips and guac.

Available starting at 12 p.m. ET July 15. 

The Source

  • Information provided in a press release from a representative for Chipotle and Wonderskin. 

 
Food and DrinkViral