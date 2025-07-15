Chipotle bringing back popular lip stain for National Avocado Day
ATLANTA - In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is once again combining guac and glam by bringing back its viral, avocado-inspired lip stain — because nothing says "I love burritos" like green lips that peel into perfect rose.
What we know:
Originally launched in 2024 with beauty brand Wonderskin, the "LIPOTLE" lip kit became an instant hit — likely because it made wearers look like they’d just kissed an avocado... then transformed into a smudge-proof goddess.
After more than 10,000 emails, DMs, and possibly a few carrier pigeons begging for a restock, Chipotle caved to the people’s demands.
The magical green-to-rose lip stain is once again available for $29 — but only on Wonderskin’s website. Warning: it may cause uncontrollable cravings for chips and guac.
Available starting at 12 p.m. ET July 15.