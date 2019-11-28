Chimpsgiving for nearly 80 chimps at sanctuary in north Georgia

Happy Chimpsgiving! That’s what was celebrated Thanksgiving Day at the Project Chimps sanctuary near Blue Ridge, Georgia.

The sanctuary has 79 former research chimpanzees who all received a plant-based roast thanks to Tofurky. For 20 of the chimps, this is their first holiday at the sanctuary.

Chimpanzees like Kareem, Justin and Rosemary spent decades in medical research. (Project Chimps / Supplied)

Project Chimps is a forever home for the primates. They hope to have an additional 130 more chimps as soon as they can build on to the current habitats.

Anyone interested in learning more about Project Chimps, their special tours, or wish to donate can go to projectchimps.org.