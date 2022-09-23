Chilling true tales highlight fall programs at Georgia Writers Museum

Ghost stories and tales of true crime are in high-demand these days — and what better place to hear some new ones than a museum that celebrates some of the great storytellers in history?

This fall, Eatonton’s Georgia Writers Museum is hosting an intriguing pair of programs perfect for the chilly nights of the Halloween season. On Friday nights in October, the museum will present Crime & Wine, led by author and crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum, who is also the founder of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute. During the event, McCollum and her team plan to present in-depth discussions of cold cases, leading attendees through actual evidence including crime scene photographs and evidence reports. So, what cases will be covered? That’s a secret: program hosts say they want people to come to each case without any prior research. Oh, and as the title suggests, there will be wine, too.

Then, on Saturdays, ghost hunting with the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research returns! Starting on Saturday, Oct. 15 and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 5, ghost hunters will lead guests to eight different haunted sites in Eatonton, sharing the stories of previous paranormal experiences and using actual ghost-hunting equipment to detect any new activity occurring at the locations. Good Day Atlanta viewers may remember that we tagged along on a ghost hunt in Eatonton last year — and we had a few hair-raising moments ourselves!

Dates for Crime & Wine are the following Fridays: Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28 (and an additional session on Saturday, Oct. 8). Dates for the ghost hunts are the following Saturdays: Oct. 15, 22, 29, and Nov. 5. For information on tickets and times, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t pass up a chance to spend another morning in Eatonton, getting a special preview of both programs — click the video player in this article to check it out!