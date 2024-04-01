Children's bodies found in burning car, Webster County father charged

Adan Tzoyohua Panzo, a 36-year-old resident of Preston has been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with felony murder, malice murder, and arson following a tragic incident involving the deaths of his two young daughters.

The investigation began on March 30 when the Webster County Sheriff’s Office sought the assistance of the GBI to probe the deaths of Panzo's daughters, aged 1 and 3 years old.

Responding to reports of a vehicle fire at a residence on Millard Kennedy Road in Preston, personnel from the Webster County Sheriff's Office, Webster County Fire and EMS, and the Georgia State Patrol discovered the two children inside the vehicle after extinguishing the flames.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that Panzo, amid a domestic dispute with his wife, allegedly ignited the vehicle during the altercation. As a result, he was apprehended and booked into the Webster County Jail.

The investigation remains active, with GBI agents, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office collaborating on the case.

Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information to contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 229-828-7503 or the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through various channels, including by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submitting online via the GBI website, or utilizing the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Webster County is southeast of Columbus and west of Americus.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the case file will be forwarded to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.