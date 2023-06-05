Arrest in shooting of 2 young children at Bouldercrest Road apartments

article

Police have arrested a man for a March shooting which injured two young children inside a DeKalb County apartment.

Deonte Daugherty was charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 12 counts of aggravated assault.

Those charges stem from the shooting of 6-year-old Justin and 7-year-old Mia, two cousins who were sleeping inside a unit at the Artesian East Village Apartments on Bouldercrest Road early morning on March 30.

Six-year-old Justin was shot in his side and 7-year-old Mia needed surgery after being hit in the leg, but both should be alright.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windows and door of the apartment.

The family identified the two cousins shot at a Bouldercrest apartments as 6-year-old Justin and 7-year-old Mia. (Supplied)

Police say a 10 days later, shots were once again fired into the home.

The residents say they are not sure why the family was targeted and police have not released a motive.

Daugherty was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday and remains there without bond.