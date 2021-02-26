Children plunge from 4th floor of burning building

A mother and her four children faced a terrifying scenario on Thursday in Turkey: The only way to escape a burning building was to go out a window on the fourth floor, according to a report.

As smoke engulfed the interior of the building and billowed from the window, the woman lifted her children one-by-one through the opening and dropped them to the street below, video footage captured by a bystander named Gamze Sevil showed.

Several neighbors on the street held blankets under the window and caught all the children, according to a report.

Their ingenuity and the makeshift rescue net did the job. The brave children were not hurt, this report said.

With Storyful. This article was produced from New York City.