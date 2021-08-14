Children found in 'deplorable conditions,' three arrested, police say

article

Three people in Gwinnett County are facing child cruelty charges after officials said they found a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old living in deplorable conditions.

Gwinnett County police said animal control officers were initially tipped off by a house hunter who came across the property. When animal control officers arrived, they quickly got the police involved.

"They noticed the house was not in living condition for humans or children which is when we got called and notified about it," said Officer Hideshi Valle, Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson.

Police said there were a total of 29 animals including guinea pigs, frogs, lizards, pythons, cats and dogs.

Conditions in the house were described by police as being "deplorable."

"There was a dead in the kitchen, there was bugs and feces, there was decaying food, there was trash, the children’s bedroom did not have bed sheets on the mattress, there was urine and animal feces all over the house," Officer Valle said.

Police said the father told investigators the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services had previously come out to the home due to similar issues.

"[Officers] were able to make three arrests, one for the father, one for the mother, one for the live-in nanny," Officer Valle said.

Each of them were charged with two counts of child cruelty and 67 citations were issued for various infractions by animal control officers.

Officials said all animals were removed from the home.