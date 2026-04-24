Rabun County traffic stop leads to federal charges for Mexican national

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The Brief A man from Mexico with a long criminal history is facing federal charges after a traffic stop in Rabun County turned up a gun and a large amount of drugs. Authorities say 53-year-old Jorge Martinez-Arellano has been deported numerous times but continued to return to the country to allegedly sell drugs. The suspect was found with about 300 grams of meth and a handgun, and he could now face life in prison if convicted of the new charges.



Jorge Martinez-Arellano, 53, appeared in federal court Wednesday and was ordered to be held without bail following a traffic stop where deputies found a gun and methamphetamine in his truck.

Major drug arrest in Rabun County

What we know:

Rabun County deputies originally stopped a truck for speeding on Georgia Highway 15 on Nov. 30, 2025. During the stop, deputies found a 9mm handgun and about 12.12 ounces of methamphetamine, according to the Rabun County Sheriff's Office.

The driver initially gave a fake name, but fingerprints later identified him as Jorge Martinez-Arellano.

Federal prosecutors say Martinez-Arellano is a citizen of Mexico who has been deported several times. His criminal history includes prior convictions for drug trafficking and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office posted this image of drugs and guns seized during a traffic stop along Georgia Highway 15 in Rabun County on Nov. 30, 2025. (Rabun County Sheriff's Office)

Potential life sentence

What we don't know:

While federal officials have detailed the charges and the suspect's history of reentry, it is not yet known exactly how many times Martinez-Arellano was deported prior to this arrest or the specific dates of his previous returns to the United States.

History of crime

The backstory:

Martinez-Arellano, also known by the alias Jorge DeLeon Garcia, was indicted on March 24. He is now charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm to help traffic drugs, and illegal reentry for at least the fourth time. Because of his status as a convicted felon and an illegal alien, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office posted this image of drugs and guns seized during a traffic stop along Georgia Highway 15 in Rabun County on Nov. 30, 2025. (Rabun County Sheriff's Office)

War on drugs

What they're saying:

"Despite having been deported numerous times, Martinez-Arellano allegedly returned to our country illegally and resumed trafficking drugs," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "His alleged conduct posed grave danger to the public and demonstrated utter contempt for our laws. Thankfully, strong partnerships between federal and local law enforcement led to the apprehension of a career criminal and confiscation of his poison."

"Removing dangerous criminals from our communities is at the heart of Homeland Security Investigations’ mission. The arrest of Martinez-Arellano, an illegal alien with a history of violent crime and drug trafficking, demonstrates our commitment to protecting our community from the threat of drugs and gun violence," said Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama. "Working alongside our local and federal partners, HSI will continue to pursue those who endanger our communities and ensure they are held accountable under the law."

"This traffic stop identified a repeat offender and an illegal alien in possession of drugs and a firearm, posing a clear danger to our community," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Todd. "ATF and our law enforcement partners will remain focused on stopping those who endanger our communities and keeping them safe."

"I’m proud of the way our deputies handled this stop and stayed alert. What started as a traffic stop turned into taking drugs, a gun, and a repeat offender off our streets. I also want to thank our federal partners for their support and teamwork on this case. This is the kind of work we’re doing every day to keep Rabun County safe," said Rabun County Sheriff Mark Gerrells.