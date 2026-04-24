Baldwin County man arrested for child sexual abuse material

The Brief Zakarie Ralston was arrested Friday following a GBI investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material. Investigators traced a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back to a home in Milledgeville. Ralston faces one count of sexual exploitation of children and was booked into the Baldwin County Jail.



A Baldwin County man faces one count of sexual exploitation of children following his arrest on Friday.

What we know:

Zakarie Ralston, 21, of Milledgeville, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January reporting the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say they were able to trace the material back to Ralston and executed a search warrant at his Baldwin County home.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many files were allegedly discovered or the specific nature of the material involved.

The GBI has not disclosed whether additional suspects are being sought.

A date for Ralston’s preliminary hearing has not been set, and it is unknown if he has retained legal counsel.