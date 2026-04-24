Kroger hosting drug take back events across metro Atlanta

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The Brief Drug take back events set for April 25 at Kroger locations. Safe disposal offered for unused or expired medications. Law enforcement on-site to collect items outside stores.



Kroger is teaming up with Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, offering metro Atlanta residents a safe way to dispose of unused or expired medications.

What we know:

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating Kroger pharmacies across the region, with support from the Cardinal Health Foundation.

Law enforcement officers will be stationed outside select stores to collect unwanted pills, liquids, gels and patches, helping prevent misuse and reduce environmental risks.

Officials say the effort is part of a nationwide push to keep communities safe by encouraging proper medication disposal. Kroger Health has hosted similar events since 2018, collecting more than 234,000 pounds of medications.

Metro Atlanta locations include stores in Acworth, Alpharetta, Powder Springs, Woodstock, Decatur, Fayetteville, Griffin, Flowery Branch, Newnan, Dallas and Smyrna.

Kroger: 6199 Hwy. 92 Acworth

Kroger: 10945 State Bridge Rd. Alpharetta

Kroger: 4400 Brownsville Rd. Powder Springs

Kroger: 2295 Towne Lake Pkwy. Woodstock

Kroger: 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy. Decatur

Kroger: 805 South Glynn St. Fayetteville

Kroger: 1524 Hwy. 16W. Griffin

Kroger: 4025 Winder Hwy. Flowery Branch

Kroger: 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd. Newnan

Kroger: 455 Nathan Dean Blvd. Dallas

Kroger: 3240 S. Cobb Dr. S.E. Smyrna