GBI investigating death at Braselton home on East Lake Drive

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The GBI is on the scene of a death investigation on East Lake Drive near the intersection of Municipal Complex in Braselton on April 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading a death investigation after a body was found Friday at a Braselton home. SKYFOX 5 flew over East Lake Drive and saw crime scene tape and a forensics van parked near the Municipal Complex. Authorities have not yet released the person’s identity or stated if they are searching for any suspects in the case.



A section of East Lake Drive in Braselton is blocked off due to a death investigation.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed it is the lead agency, though authorities have released few details.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene near the Municipal Complex. Aerial footage showed crime scene tape surrounding a residence and a GBI forensics van parked out front.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name, age, and gender of the person found dead.

The GBI has not indicated if foul play is suspected or if the death is being treated as an isolated incident.

It remains unclear when the person died or who first alerted law enforcement to the scene.

Investigators have not stated whether they are seeking any suspects or if there is an ongoing threat to the Braselton community.