Braselton police chief arrested hours after announcing retirement

article

The Brief Former Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman was arrested on stalking and misconduct charges after a months-long GBI investigation. Investigators say Steffman misused license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals. Hours before the arrest, the town announced Steffman’s retirement and named Zack Tiller interim chief.



Braselton’s police chief has been arrested on stalking and misconduct charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The news broke just hours after the city of Braselton announced his retirement.

Ex-Braselton police chief arrested

What we know:

Former Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman, 49, was charged with violation of oath by public officer, stalking, harassing communications and multiple counts of misuse of automated license plate recognition systems after a months-long investigation.

The GBI said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked the agency to look into allegations against Steffman. According to the GBI, the investigation found that Steffman misused automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Interim Braselton police chief named

Local perspective:

Earlier in the day, Braselton’s official Facebook page announced Steffman was retiring for personal reasons, and Town Manager Jennifer Scott has appointed Zack Tiller as interim chief, effective immediately.

Zack Tiller was appointed interim police chief of the Town of Braselton after the abrupt resignation of the town's top cop on Nov. 19, 2025. (own of Braselton, Georgia)

Braselton responds after arrest

What they're saying:

In a statement, Braselton Town manager Jennifer Scott wrote:

"The Town is disappointed by the circumstances and the charges and respect that the legal process will take its course. At the same time, we appreciate that these matters require the former Chief’s full personal attention and appreciate his years of service. As we look ahead, our priority remains ensuring the safety and protection of our citizens and maintaining the strong level of public service our community expects."

The case against Michael Steffman

What's next:

Once the GBI’s work is complete, agents say the case file will be turned over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long the alleged misuse of the license plate recognition system took place, how many individuals were affected, or whether any additional department employees are under review.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.