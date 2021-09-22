Child sex crimes suspect extradited to Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County police extradited a Florida man arrested in August in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

The Gwinnett County Police Department extradited Billy Joe Wood from Polk County Jail in Florida, with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff Office Extradition Unit to Gwinnett County.

Police said Wood is currently held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Polk County, Florida, law enforcement took 40-year-old Lakland resident Billy Joe Wood into custody in August after an undercover operation conducted by Gwinnett County police.

Police said Wood contacted investigators, who were posing as a 13-year-old girl online. Police said the fictional girl's age was discussed several times and Wood sent sexual images and offered to help the teenager run away to Florida for sexual purposes. Police said Wood scheduled a meeting in Gwinnett County, but never showed up.

Investigators notified law enforcement in Florida. Lakeland Police Department arrested him on warrants issued by the Gwinnett County Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.