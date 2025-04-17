Child of Rome police officer killed in 'motor vehicle accident,' police say

The Brief A Rome police officer’s child was killed in a car crash Wednesday in the Silver Creek area of Floyd County. Despite life-saving efforts, the juvenile victim died at a local hospital from crash-related injuries. The GBI is leading the investigation, and grief counselors will be available for affected students and staff.



A tragic incident in Floyd County has claimed the life of a child belonging to a Rome Police Department officer, officials confirmed Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to the Rome Police Department, emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a "motor vehicle accident" in the Silver Creek area of Floyd County at 3:54 p.m. April 17. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by the first responders, the "young victim" succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. No additional details have been released as of yet.

What they're saying:

"This is an unimaginable loss for one of our own," said Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney. "Our department is heartbroken and stands united in grief with the family. We ask the community to lift them up in every possible way during this incredibly difficult time."

Counselors from the Floyd County School System will be made available to students and staff impacted by the tragedy.

The Rome Police Department expressed gratitude to emergency responders and community members for their compassion and support, while asking for continued respect for the family’s privacy.

What we don't know:

The police department has not identified the victim or given an age for the child. Additionally, they did not release details about the "motor vehicle accident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.