Child struck while riding scooter in Peachtree City, police say

Police in Peachtree City said a child was struck and injured while riding on a scooter on Monday.

Police said the child was conscious and alert when prepped to be taken to the hospital by air.

The investigation closed to traffic on Macduff Parkway in both directions at Franklin Drive.

Police do not have details regarding the cause of the collision.

Police said the collision is not a hit-and-run.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed police marking evidence and processing the scene next to a red passenger vehicle. The car seemed to have windshield damage on the driver's side.

