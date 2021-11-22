Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Child struck while riding scooter in Peachtree City, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:00PM
Peachtree City
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police in Peachtree City said a child was struck and injured while riding on a scooter on Monday. 

Police said the child was conscious and alert when prepped to be taken to the hospital by air. 

The investigation closed to traffic on Macduff Parkway in both directions at Franklin Drive. 

Police do not have details regarding the cause of the collision. 

Police said the collision is not a hit-and-run. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed police marking evidence and processing the scene next to a red passenger vehicle. The car seemed to have windshield damage on the driver's side. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP