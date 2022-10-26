Child rape suspect with Atlanta ties wanted in New York

article

New York's FBI office along with the New York State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for raping a female child.

The New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force released photos of Jesus Torres.

He was charged with rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child on Oct. 18.

Police believe that's when Torres fled his residence in Goshen, NY. They issued a warrant for his arrest through the Southern District of New York for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The police said he has family and friends in Atlanta, Ga. and Ocala, Fl and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Tips can be left with investigators at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the New York State Police at 518-457-2180.