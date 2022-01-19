Expand / Collapse search

Child grazed by bullet after gunfight between drivers, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Child grazed by bullet in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police said the child is stable and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was a gunfight between two drivers.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police said the child is stable and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was a gunfight between two drivers. 

Drivers were shooting at one another on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

A separate vehicle, with the child inside, was struck by random gunfire. Police said a bullet entered the backseat and grazed the child's back. 

Police have not identified suspects. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE