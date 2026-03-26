Child dies at hospital following McDonough townhome fire

The Brief A child died at the hospital Thursday after being rescued from a burning townhome in McDonough. Firefighters pulled the child from a second-story bedroom as flames poured from the window. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the blaze on Labonte Parkway.



A child tragically died Thursday evening after being rescued from a burning townhome in McDonough, fire officials confirmed.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to Labonte Parkway just after 4:40 p.m. for a residential structure fire, officials said.

When they arrived, family members told firefighters a child was still inside a bedroom of the burning home. Crews reported seeing flames coming from a second-story window.

First responders immediately searched the home and removed the child, who was then taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The child died from their injuries at the hospital.

Crews extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from spreading.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

What we don't know:

State Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The deceased child has not been publicly identified.