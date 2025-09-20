Child dies after being found unresponsive at Oakhurst Pool in Decatur

The Brief Emergency crews responded to the pool around 3:55 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. When Decatur Fire Rescue arrived, staff at the facility were already performing CPR. The incident is under investigation, and no additional details have been released.



A child died after being found unresponsive at the Oakhurst Pool in Decatur on Friday afternoon, city officials said.

What we know:

According to a statement from the City of Decatur, emergency crews responded to the pool around 3:55 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. When Decatur Fire Rescue arrived, staff at the facility were already performing CPR.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital but later died, officials said.

The Oakhurst Recreation Center and Pool will remain closed until further notice, the city said in its statement.

What we don't know:

The incident is under investigation, and no additional details have been released, including the child’s identity or cause of the medical emergency.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, and all those impacted during this difficult time," a city statement read.