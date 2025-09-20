Child dies after being found unresponsive at Oakhurst Pool in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. - A child died after being found unresponsive at the Oakhurst Pool in Decatur on Friday afternoon, city officials said.
What we know:
According to a statement from the City of Decatur, emergency crews responded to the pool around 3:55 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. When Decatur Fire Rescue arrived, staff at the facility were already performing CPR.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital but later died, officials said.
The Oakhurst Recreation Center and Pool will remain closed until further notice, the city said in its statement.
What we don't know:
The incident is under investigation, and no additional details have been released, including the child’s identity or cause of the medical emergency.
What they're saying:
"Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, and all those impacted during this difficult time," a city statement read.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the City of Decatur.