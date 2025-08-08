Expand / Collapse search

Chick-fil-A's fall menu will feature return of Cherry Berry

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 8, 2025 10:52am EDT
    • Chick-fil-A’s fall menu launches Aug. 18 nationwide, featuring the return of Cherry Berry with new drink options and the debut of the chain’s first seasonal soda.
    • The Cherry Berry lineup includes Cherry Berry & Sprite, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy.
    • New food items include the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich and two new Waffle Potato Chip flavors, available for a limited time while supplies last.

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor and adding new items to its menu starting Aug. 18 at locations nationwide.

What we know:

The fall lineup includes the return of Cherry Berry — this year with a twist — the debut of Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal soda, a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, and two new Waffle Potato Chip flavors.

Cherry Berry & Sprite, the chain’s new seasonal soda, combines Sprite with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors. Other Cherry Berry options include:

  • Cherry Berry Lemonade — classic Chick-fil-A lemonade with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors
  • Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade — a blend of Icedream dessert, lemonade and the Cherry Berry flavor mix
  • Cherry Berry Sunjoy — a combination of sweetened iced tea, lemonade and Cherry Berry flavoring

The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is a twist on the classic chicken sandwich, served on a toasted pretzel bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon.

Chick-fil-A says the limited-time menu will be available while supplies last.

  • Information provided by Chick-fil-A in a press release. 

