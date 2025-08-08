Chick-fil-A's fall menu will feature return of Cherry Berry
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor and adding new items to its menu starting Aug. 18 at locations nationwide.
What we know:
The fall lineup includes the return of Cherry Berry — this year with a twist — the debut of Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal soda, a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, and two new Waffle Potato Chip flavors.
Cherry Berry & Sprite, the chain’s new seasonal soda, combines Sprite with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors. Other Cherry Berry options include:
- Cherry Berry Lemonade — classic Chick-fil-A lemonade with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors
- Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade — a blend of Icedream dessert, lemonade and the Cherry Berry flavor mix
- Cherry Berry Sunjoy — a combination of sweetened iced tea, lemonade and Cherry Berry flavoring
The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is a twist on the classic chicken sandwich, served on a toasted pretzel bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon.
Chick-fil-A says the limited-time menu will be available while supplies last.