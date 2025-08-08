Chick-fil-A's fall menu will feature return of Cherry Berry

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

The Brief Chick-fil-A’s fall menu launches Aug. 18 nationwide, featuring the return of Cherry Berry with new drink options and the debut of the chain’s first seasonal soda. The Cherry Berry lineup includes Cherry Berry & Sprite, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy. New food items include the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich and two new Waffle Potato Chip flavors, available for a limited time while supplies last.



Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor and adding new items to its menu starting Aug. 18 at locations nationwide.

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: What’s new, seasonal, and sizzling this month | August 2025

What we know:

The fall lineup includes the return of Cherry Berry — this year with a twist — the debut of Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal soda, a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, and two new Waffle Potato Chip flavors.

Cherry Berry & Sprite, the chain’s new seasonal soda, combines Sprite with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors. Other Cherry Berry options include:

Cherry Berry Lemonade — classic Chick-fil-A lemonade with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade — a blend of Icedream dessert, lemonade and the Cherry Berry flavor mix

Cherry Berry Sunjoy — a combination of sweetened iced tea, lemonade and Cherry Berry flavoring

The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is a twist on the classic chicken sandwich, served on a toasted pretzel bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon.

Chick-fil-A says the limited-time menu will be available while supplies last.