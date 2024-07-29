Chick-fil-A says rumor about its waffle fries not true

Chick-fil-A lovers can breathe a sigh of relief. Rumors suggesting that the restaurant is getting rid of their beloved waffle fries are not true.

The rumors began circulating after a TikTok video from Chick-fil-A's test kitchen showed regular-shaped French fries being served. Social media quickly buzzed with concern, with one person lamenting, "Please tell me it's not real, this is worse than a breakup."

In response, Chick-fil-A issued a statement assuring fans that their iconic waffle fries are not going anywhere. The popular menu item remains a staple, much to the delight of their loyal customers.