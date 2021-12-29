Chick-fil-A reveals top-ordered menu items of 2021

article

No matter where they are, Chick-fil-A fans really love waffle fries.

Earlier this month, the fast-food chain revealed its most popular menu items of 2021 and waffle fries were at the top of the list.

In fact, the side dish was the top menu item for all six U.S. regions – the Southeast, the Atlantic, the Northeast, the Midwest, the Southwest and the West – according to Chick-fil-A’s report.

All six regions also had the same second-most popular dish: soft drinks. After that, the regions vary slightly on their third favorite, splitting between nuggets and the chicken sandwich.

Here are Chick-fil-A’s most-ordered menu items from 2021.

Midwest region:

1. Waffle Potato Fries

2. Soft Drinks

3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets

4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

5. Regular Lemonade

6. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

7. Mac & Cheese

8. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

9. Sweet Iced Tea

10. Hash Browns

11. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Southeast region:

1. Waffle Potato Fries

2. Soft Drinks

3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets

5. Sweet Iced Tea

6. Hash Browns

7. Regular Lemonade

8. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

9. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

10. Chick-n-Minis

11. Mac & Cheese

Atlantic region:

1. Waffle Potato Fries

2. Soft Drinks

3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets

5. Sweet Iced Tea

6. Hash Browns

7. Regular Lemonade

8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

9. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

10. Chick-n-Minis

11. Mac & Cheese

Northeast region:

1. Waffle Potato Fries

2. Soft Drinks

3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets

4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

5. Regular Lemonade

6. Sweet Iced Tea

7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

8. Hash Browns

9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

10. Mac & Cheese

11. Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Southwest region:

1. Waffle Potato Fries

2. Soft Drinks

3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets

4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

5. Sweet Iced Tea

6. Regular Lemonade

7. Hash Browns

8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

10. Mac & Cheese

11. Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

West region:

1. Waffle Potato Fries

2. Soft Drinks

3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets

4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

5. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

6. Regular Lemonade

7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

8. Mac & Cheese

9. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

10. Hash Browns

11. Sweet Iced Tea