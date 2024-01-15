Does Chick-fil-A charge more in its drive-thru? We test the viral post

Is your quick trip through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru costing you more than if you stopped inside?

A poster on X made the claim about the Atlanta-based fast food chain last week.

"Wait till they find out items cost more when you go through the drive thru rather than going inside," the poster, who went by the name "Oxtail Gravyy," wrote before claiming that the chain had an upcharge of "a cool 10-20%."

The post quickly got over 35,000 likes and more than 4,000 reposts from shocked diners.

So a FOX 5 producer decided to put the claim to the test by digging into his past transactions.

We tested how much two 12-count nuggets and a small hash brown with honey cost both inside the restaurant and in its drive-thru.

Turns out, both cost the same at the Chick-fil-A location in Atlanta's North Druid Hills neighborhood: $15.55 before tax.

While the drive-thru upcharge may not be true, a report from Food Truck Empire found that Chick-fil-A prices have shot up over the last two years.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Maplewood, Minnesota. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Expand

The report found that Chick-fil-A first hiked up prices by 15% in 2022 and then followed that up by another 6% price hike last year.

Analysts pointed to rising food costs and supply chain disruptions as a possible cause of the increased prices.