Chick-fil-A prices have shot up over last 2 years, report says

Feeling like your favorite spicy chicken sandwich is causing a bit more pain for your pocketbook? You're not just imagining things.

A new report finds that Chick-fil-A prices have shot up over the last two years.

Newsweek recently analyzed data from Food Truck Empire, that showed the prices at the Atlanta-based fast-food chain have been rising.

The report found that Chick-fil-A first hiked up prices by 15% in 2022 and then followed that up by another 6% price hike last year.

Analysts point to rising food costs and supply chain disruptions as a possible cause of the costly chicken.

Aaron Anderson, the CEO and founder of franchise consulting firm Axxeum Partners, told Newsweek that the increased costs leave customers making an internal calculation between saving a little money and supporting the brand.

"Higher menu prices can lead to reduced frequency of visits or spending per visit by consumers," Anderson said. "Some may switch to lower-priced alternatives. However, Chick-fil-A's strong brand loyalty might mitigate this impact to an extent."

Chick-fil-A has not commented on the figures.