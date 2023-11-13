Chick-fil-A brings back Peppermint Chip Milkshake, offers new coffee options for holidays

article

Chick-fil-A is getting into the holiday spirit with both old and new Peppermint-flavored beverages on their menu nationwide.

Starting Monday, the Atlanta-based fast food chain is sparking some holiday joy with the traditional Christmas Peppermint Chip Milkshake.

Chick-fil-A also has two new minty drinks on the menu. The Peppermint Iced Coffee features a blend of cold-brewed coffee and 2% milk sweetened with peppermint syrup. There's also the Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee - a hand-spun dessert treat mixing coffee, peppermint syrup, peppermint bark, and Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert.

"Throughout the holidays, we're going all out to celebrate the season alongside our guests, creating even more opportunities for them to come together and connect with each other during the festivities, both inside and outside of our restaurants," said Dustin Britt, the senior director of brand strategy, investment and entertainment at Chick-fil-A.

The company is also offering new holiday-themed merchandise, including sweaters, beanies, and ornaments.