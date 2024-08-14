Chick-fil-A bringing back Banana Pudding Milkshake, not offered in 13 years

Chick-fil-A is bringing back two of its beloved seasonal items, including one that hasn't been seen in over a decade. Starting Aug. 26, fans of the fast-food chain can once again enjoy the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Banana Pudding Milkshake.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, available in both regular and spicy versions, has been a hit among customers. However, the real surprise is the return of the Banana Pudding Milkshake, which hasn’t been available for 13 years.

Chick-fil-A announced that many guests have been eagerly requesting the return of these items, and the company is excited to bring them back to the menu.