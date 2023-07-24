Video shows 4 men arrested just blocks from cars they are accused of breaking into

Newly released video shows Atlanta police tracking down four men suspected of breaking into cars.

Semaj Pruitt, Keontae Lowe, Elijah Khouma, and Michael Ramey were charged with entering auto with the intent to commit a theft or a felony, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for a crime.

All four men were arrested just shortly before 1 a.m. on July 11.

It started as a 911 call to report a car break-in at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Cheshire Bridge. The caller reported seeing four men in a white Audi.

Officers eventually spot a vehicle matching the description at the Citgo just north of the scene on the corner of Lenox Road NE.

The video shows an officer walks up to the car parked at one of the pumps and orders Lowe to put his hands outside the window. Another officer goes inside the store to detain Pruitt at gunpoint.

Khouma and Ramey were taken into custody shortly after.

A search of the car revealed three stolen guns. An additional gun was also seized. Officers also discovered several tools commonly used to break into cars, including three uncut vehicle key fobs and a tool to break windows and glass.

Investigators say two of the suspects have a number of outstanding local warrants and outstanding warrants in Wisconsin.

All three were booked into the Fulton County Jail.