Cherokee County teen sentenced to 20 years after deadly crash

The Brief Oliver Luis Roman, 19, of Powder Springs, entered a non-negotiated guilty plea. He has been sentenced to 20 years, with the first 12 months to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to a January crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others. Investigators said crash data showed Roman’s car was traveling 93 mph just seconds before impact.



A Cherokee County teenager has been sentenced to 20 years, with the first 12 months to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to a January crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others.

What we know:

Oliver Luis Roman, 19, of Powder Springs, entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of reckless driving.

The backstory:

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 along Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gabriel Escandon and Esteban Cortez-Rendon (Cherokee County DA)

The crash killed Esteban Cortez-Rendon, 18, of Woodstock, and Gabriel Escandon, 17, of Marietta. Christopher Martins Peixoto, 17, of Marietta, and Alejandro Trejo, 18, visiting from Oklahoma, were seriously injured. Peixoto spent 42 days in the ICU.

The group had just left Cortez-Rendon’s home after celebrating his 18th birthday with his parents.

Investigators said crash data showed Roman’s car was traveling 93 mph just seconds before impact. Cell phone video taken by a passenger also captured Roman weaving through traffic at high speeds. Witnesses confirmed the reckless driving.

Dig deeper:

In a non-negotiated plea, the defendant admits guilt, and both the state and defense present their sentencing recommendations before a judge decides the punishment.