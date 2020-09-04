Cherokee County swapping their porch lights for blue ones

Across Cherokee County, house after house is being accented with blue lights. Dozens of neighborhoods are taking part in Cherokee Backs the Blue to support law enforcement.

Debra Wright thought having her neighbors in Orange Shoals put blue lights outside their homes would be a great way to show their appreciation for police.

"They're out there every day protecting us and serving us and defending us to keep us safe and I wanted to thank them," said Wright.

Wright started spreading the word through social media. Soon, people in more than 60 Cherokee County neighborhoods decided they liked her bright idea and started swapping their outdoor lights for blue ones.

"It was very awesome to walk at night and see all the lights and show our support," said Thorsten Hofrichter who put a blue light on his home.

Wright initially just wanted to set aside one weekend for the blue lights, but some neighborhoods liked it so much they plan to keep the lights shining through the weekend of 9/11.

Wright and her husband are both military veterans, they understand the need to serve and protect and they respect the men and women behind the badge. It makes them proud to see the neighborhoods backing the blue.

"This was simply to thank police and law enforcement officers for all they do for us," said Wright.

Wright says she already has plans to light up the night for other groups. Green lights for Veterans in November and possibly red lights for firefighters in May.

