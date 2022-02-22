Deputies: Missing Cherokee County man last seen 2 weeks ago
article
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for weeks.
Officials say 25-year-old Dylan Hensley was last seen in the Freehome area of Cherokee County around two weeks ago.
The missing man was last known to be wearing a black jacket and black pants.
If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement