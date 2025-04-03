Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years for brutal domestic assault

article

The Brief Jonathon Bailey Panter was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for aggravated battery and family violence aggravated assault after brutally beating a woman he lived with. The victim suffered extensive injuries, including signs of strangulation, and the jury found Panter guilty following a trial with substantial evidence, including photographs and witness testimonies. Despite prosecutors seeking a longer sentence, Panter received a 20-year term and was banned from Cherokee County, with the case highlighting the severe impact of domestic violence



A Cherokee County man will spend the next two decades in prison without the possibility of parole.

This after being convicted of violently beating a woman he lived with in February 2024.

What we know:

Jonathon Bailey Panter, 26, of Acworth, was sentenced April 2 to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated battery and two counts of family violence aggravated assault. Prosecutors said Panter, a repeat offender, brutally assaulted the woman at a residence the two shared in the Acworth area of Cherokee County.

The backstory:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the victim sought medical attention at a hospital. She suffered extensive injuries, including bruises and abrasions on her legs, arms, neck, midsection, and face. Investigators also noted petechial hemorrhaging in one eye — a sign consistent with strangulation.

The woman told deputies that Panter beat her "half to death."

A jury returned the guilty verdicts on March 13 following a four-day trial that included testimony from nine prosecution witnesses and five for the defense. Prosecutors presented nearly 90 exhibits, including photographs of the woman’s injuries taken by both the victim and law enforcement.

What they're saying:

At sentencing, prosecutors introduced new evidence including text messages and jailhouse phone calls in which Panter appeared to mock his conviction.

"The evidence we presented at the sentencing hearing showed that this defendant has demonstrated no remorse for his actions and continues to shift the blame onto others for the crimes he committed," said Assistant District Attorney Macelyne A. Williams, who prosecuted the case. "His refusal to take responsibility underscores the necessity of a substantial prison sentence."

Prosecutors had asked for a 60-year sentence, with 35 years to be served in prison. After hearing arguments from both sides and testimony from the defendant and his family, Superior Court Judge Tony Baker handed down a 20-year prison sentence. Panter was also banned from Cherokee County and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

As a recidivist under Georgia law, Panter must serve the full 20-year term without parole.

"This defendant violently attacked an especially vulnerable woman who felt she had no one to turn to, and nowhere else to go," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "This case is a powerful reminder of the devastating impact domestic violence has on victims and communities. We will continue to pursue justice for victims and work to make sure offenders are removed from our streets."