Cherokee County man receives life plus 30 for murder of pregnant girlfriend, uncle

A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 30 years for the 2021 murders of his pregnant girlfriend and her uncle, as well as the death of his unborn child, according to District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man calls 911, confesses to shooting death of girlfriend, her uncle, police say

What we know:

On March 23, 2021, Kristopher Martin Johnson, 34, fatally shot Carla Marie Payne, 30, and her uncle, Thomas Richard "Doodle" Donaldson, 65, at their shared home in Canton. Payne was 30 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, later identified as Mason.

After the shooting, Johnson drove to a parking lot, called his mother, and later reported the crime to 911. When police arrived at the home, they found both victims deceased in separate bedrooms. An autopsy confirmed multiple gunshot wounds to Payne, Donaldson, and the unborn child.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors argued that Johnson’s actions were not due to mental illness but rather Payne’s attempt to end their relationship. Judge Tony Baker ruled Johnson guilty but mentally ill, ensuring he receives treatment while serving his sentence.

District Attorney Susan Treadaway acknowledged the victims' families for their four-year pursuit of justice and expressed hope that the sentence brings some measure of peace.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center’s 24/7 hotline at 770-479-1703 or call 911 in emergencies.