Father finds 4-year-old twins deceased in NC, mother arrested

article

A woman was arrested in North Carolina after her four-year-old twin sons were found dead on March 2 at a home on Gooseberry Road in Murphy, North Carolina.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, the boys' father arrived from Cherokee County to pick up his sons from his separate wife and discovered their deaths.

Genevieve Ellen Springer, the mother of the deceased twins, was hospitalized in North Georgia and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Upon release from the hospital on March 2, Springer was arrested in Union County. Springer waived extradition and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on March 3, where she is currently held without bond.

The date and time of death is currently under investigation. According to the father, the last time he saw the twin boys alive was on Feb. 26. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that autopsies will narrow down the date and time of the twins’ passing.

In the wake of this tragedy Sheriff Dustin D. Smith is asking for prayers for the victims’ family, friends and all the first responders involved.