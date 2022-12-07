Canton man charged with dogfighting

A Cherokee County man is behind bars, accused of dogfighting. The county marshal’s office arrested Randall Larry Thaxton on Tuesday at his home on Union Hill Road in Canton.

The marshal’s office says it all began with a welfare check on animals at his home.

Investigators say it removed nine dogs from the property along with other evidence.

Authorities took the dogs to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

Thaxton is being held at the Cherokee County jail. He’s charged with nine counts of felony dogfighting and nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

This is the second shocking case of dogfighting reported in metro Atlanta in the last 30-days.

Last month, Paulding County deputies arrested Lemark Burrell, accusing him of running a massive dogfighting ring. The sheriff’s office says it rescued more than 100 dogs in that case.