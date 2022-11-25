Deputies searching for man accused of Thanksgiving credit card theft

article

Cherokee County deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards and using them at a local grocery store.

Deputies shared surveillance photos of the masked man while asking for the public's help.

According to investigators, the crime happened Thanksgiving morning at Sequoyah Park on Vaughn Road.

Officials say the man broke into a car and stole multiple credit cards. A few minutes later, he's accused of using the stolen cards at a Kroger on Hickory Flat Highway.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080.