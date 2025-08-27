Police searching for suspected gunman in Cheetah Lounge shooting

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a shooting at the Cheetah Lounge that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at the Cheetah Lounge strip club on Spring Street NW on Aug. 1. According to investigators, a fight broke out inside the club before someone pulled a gun and shot the 28-year-old victim in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we know:

Investigators shared surveillance photos taken from the nightclub of a man they say was the gunman in the shooting.

According to police, footage showed the man and the victim getting into a confrontation before the shooting. The man then fled the area on foot.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-847 or by texting "CSGA" to 738477.