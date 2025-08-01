Man reportedly shot in leg at Midtown Atlanta nightclub
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a popular Midtown Atlanta nightclub early Friday.
What we know:
The incident occurred at the Cheetah Lounge on Spring Street NW. According to investigators, a fight broke out inside the club before someone pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was stable when transported. His condition has not been released.
What's next:
So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.