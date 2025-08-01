Man reportedly shot in leg at Midtown Atlanta nightclub

article

The Brief A man was shot in the leg during a fight at Cheetah Lounge on Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta. The victim was taken to the hospital; his current condition has not been released. No arrests have been made as Atlanta police continue to investigate the incident.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a popular Midtown Atlanta nightclub early Friday.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the Cheetah Lounge on Spring Street NW. According to investigators, a fight broke out inside the club before someone pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was stable when transported. His condition has not been released.

What's next:

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.