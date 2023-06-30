Large part of Chattahoochee River closed due to E. coli threat from sewage spill

article

A busy stretch of the Chattahoochee River will be closed over the July 4 holiday weekend due to a sewage spill, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

The spill was discovered Thursday in the area of Morgan Falls in Sandy Springs and Bull Sluice Lake underneath the river bed, officials said.

Sections of the river will be closed from Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry.

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

The closure comes at the recommendation of public health professionals due to E. coli levels in the river exceeding 120,980 most probable number, well above the recreational water quality standard of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Officials with the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area say they are working with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on continued sampling and monitoring.

It's unclear when the stretch of the river will be reopened to the public,