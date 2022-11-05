Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County.
Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills.
The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they're looking for an older model brown Toyota Camry with no license plate. Investigators haven't said if that vehicle belongs to the victim or suspect.