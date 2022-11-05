Expand / Collapse search

Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The scene of an alleged home invasion in Chattahoochee Hills in Carroll County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County.

Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills. 

The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they're looking for an older model brown Toyota Camry with no license plate. Investigators haven't said if that vehicle belongs to the victim or suspect.