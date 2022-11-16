Chattahoochee High assistant principal suspended after allegations surface

article

A Fulton County assistant principal has been suspended after allegations of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Jonathan Adel was placed on suspension for those allegations.

In a letter dated Wednesday and sent home to parents, the principal at Chattahoochee High School says the "allegation is disturbing" and that a full investigation is underway by the Fulton County Schools Police Department.

"Be assured I take the health and well-being of our students serious and this is a top priority," Chattahoochee High principal Dr. Michael Todd wrote in part. "If the allegations prove to be true, all available action will be taken."

Dr. Todd says one the allegations surfaced, the district human resources department was immediately notified, and the police department opened an investigation.

The letter did not offer any details as to the allegations.

According to the high school’s website, the assistant principal in question had been there since January 2020 and had been serving in the English and Fine Arts departments.

The letter also addressed an ongoing "discipline tribunal" which reportedly has been receiving attention.

"Let me be clear, students will not harass other students without severe consequences," Dr. Todd wrote.

He says the tribunal is part of the students’ due process and will allow for a full review of the facts.

"These incidents do not represent our school," the principal wrote.

Dr. Todd pledged both incidents will be handled "appropriately and professionally."