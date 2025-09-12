Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Kirk's assassination sparks higher demand from security firms

Published  September 12, 2025 6:53pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta
Charlie Kirk assassination sparks safety concerns

Following Wednesday’s assassination of Charlie Kirk, some security companies say they've gotten more calls from people concerned about safety.

The Brief

    • Security companies report a surge in calls from clients seeking safety measures following Charlie Kirk's assassination, highlighting increased concern over personal and event security.
    • The incident prompts widespread reassessment of security protocols, with heightened vigilance at event venues and among political parties and individuals.

ATLANTA - Security companies say they are seeing a surge in calls after Charlie Kirk was assassinated Wednesday, with both new and existing clients asking about safety measures.

What they're saying:

Chris Rich, CEO of Hawque Protection Group, said his firm has been contacted by companies, political parties and individuals since the shooting. "Everyone is now being proactive because they see the vulnerability," Rich said. "This is very different I think just because of his following. He's as prominent as any politician that we've worked with. Just to think that a common person per say can be reached is kind of scary."

Kevin Curran, Director of Security Solutions and Development for Best Crowd Management, said the reaction is widespread. "It's one of those times where it's an unfortunate moment that gives everybody pause and makes them go back and kind of re-assess what we're doing," Curran said. He added that the concern is extending to event venues. "For Atlanta and across the board we're seeing an uptick in calls because everybody is wanting to make sure everybody is doing their part to address any security issues that have been popping up because of this."

Accused assassin of Charlie Kirk arrested

The man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk was being held Friday at the Utah County Jail. A court affidavit says Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice charges. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected to be released early next week.

Both Rich and Curran stressed the role the public can play in staying safe. "I think just self awareness beyond the people know where the exits are look for what stands out what's out of place," Rich said. Curran echoed that advice, saying, "If you see something say something. We're all in this together we all have to work as a partnership. When we were seeing some of the videos that have come out in light of what happened whether it was the shooting that happened during the presidential campaign or what we're seeing now people were seeing things. Report those things."

The Source: FOX 5's Kim Leoffler spoke with Chris Rich, CEO of Hawque Protection Group, and Kevin Curran, Director of Security Solutions and Development for Best Crowd Management, for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.

