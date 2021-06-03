Missing Paulding County man may need medical services, deputies say

article

Deputies in Paulding County are searching for a missing 44-year-old man who family members said may need medical services.

Charles Anthony Boleman, 44, hasn’t been seen or heard from by his family since May 22, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Boleman is described by deputies as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Deputies said Boleman does not have a vehicle.

Anyone who sees Boleman or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

Charles Anthony Boleman (Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

